Mostly dry trade wind conditions for the weekend

7-Day Forecast
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:20 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Stable trade wind weather will dominate the weekend, with below-normal shower activity for windward areas and afternoon clouds and pop-up showers for the Kona slopes of Hawaii Island.

A weak disturbance is forecast to move in early next week, increasing the chance for showers as well as humidity levels. Winds will become light enough to be overcome by afternoon sea breezes. Trades should build back in for the second half of the week.

In surf, a new south shore swell is expected to rise Saturday and peak Sunday and Monday with possible overhead sets, just below high surf advisory levels. Some of that energy may boost west shore wave heights by a foot or so. Short period waves generated by the trade winds will continue for east shores through the weekend. North shores will remain generally flat.

Also a heads up: the monthly box jellyfish influx is underway, mainly for south and some west shores on Oahu, although they have shown up elsewhere. Check with lifeguards and look for warning signs before heading into the water.

