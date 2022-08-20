HPD: Manhunt underway after woman fatally shot at Chinatown bus stop

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a 24-year-old woman Friday night at a Chinatown bus stop.

HPD said the incident happened just after 11 p.m. near the corner of Hotel and River Street.

According to EMS reports, paramedics responded to a call of a possible gun shot wound.

Witnesses told police the woman was seated at the bus stop when someone shot her in the head.

Emergency officials said they transported the woman to a trauma center in critical condition. Authorities said the victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital at 2:30 a.m.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. Police have opened up a murder investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

