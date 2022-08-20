Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

HPD: Manhunt underway after woman fatally shot at Chinatown bus stop

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 1:40 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a 24-year-old woman Friday night at a Chinatown bus stop.

HPD said the incident happened just after 11 p.m. near the corner of Hotel and River Street.

According to EMS reports, paramedics responded to a call of a possible gun shot wound.

Witnesses told police the woman was seated at the bus stop when someone shot her in the head.

Emergency officials said they transported the woman to a trauma center in critical condition. Authorities said the victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital at 2:30 a.m.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. Police have opened up a murder investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Koolau Ranch, owned by the Zuckerbergs
Family alleges negligence in death of security guard for Mark Zuckerberg’s Hawaii compound
Zane Logan
Son of Honolulu police chief arrested again on outstanding warrants
The president of the Grassroot Institute points to data released by the Department of Business,...
Study: Out-of-state buyers aren’t the only ones to blame for Hawaii’s hot housing market
Ewa Beach Home becomes magnet for illegal dumping.
With the owners away, this Ewa Beach home became a magnet for illegal dumping
The OnlyFans model is jailed in Hawaii after allegedly killing her boyfriend in Miami back in...
Attorney for OnlyFans star accused of killing boyfriend seeks to inspect body, seal evidence

Latest News

Jynneos, the smallpox and monkeypox vaccine available in Hawaii to those who are eligible.
DOH opens up monkeypox vaccination clinic at Blaisdell Center as eligibility expands
TV pioneer Carl Hebenstreit a.k.a "Kini Popo" dies at the age of 93.
Carl Hebenstreit, TV pioneer in Hawaii who delighted under the stage name ‘Kini Popo,’ dies at 93
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
Hawaii reports 2 additional cases of monkeypox, bringing total in ongoing outbreak to 18
Army firefighters fight to contain Makua Reservation wildfire
U.S. Army firefighters battle wildfire at Oahu’s Makua Military Reservation