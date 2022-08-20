‘Like a big kid’: Remembering one of Hawaii’s top television pioneers Carl Hebenstreit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The name Carl Hebenstreit may not ring a bell.

But on the all-time list of Hawaii’s television personalities, you’ll find his name at the top.

Hebenstreit’s ex-wife Johnny Fribie recalled the early days of his career.

“And he often said to me, ‘I don’t know why they chose me. I was on radio.’ And suddenly they said, ‘Okay, you’re going to introduce television to Hawaii.’”

On December 1, 1952, Hebenstreit stood in front of a camera and uttered the words, “Hello, everybody. Welcome to the first official broadcast of KGMB-TV.”

His stage name became a buzz word — Kini Popo.

“The locals loved it,” said Frisbie. “That suited him.”

Smart and funny, Hebenstreit was a natural for the new medium. During his time on the local airwaves, he hosted two live shows on KGMB — ‘Sunrise with Kini Popo’ and ‘The Kini Popo Show.’ His sidekick was a chimpanzee named Peaches.

Hebenstreit interviewed big stars like Sinatra and Elvis and he was well-known for his publicity stunts — like rowing a raft down the Ala Wai canal.

His daughter Haumea Ho said that’s just the way he was.

“He was just adventurous. There was never a dull moment. He would take us into the forest and we would play war games with wooden guns. He became a kid. He was like a big kid.”

After Hawaii, Hebenstreit moved to New Zealand and took on another broadcast name – Carl Sterling.

“Television was just being thought of,” said Frisbie. “They read an article in the paper about Carl and they contacted him and asked him if he would help them open television.”

When Hebenstreit returned to Hawaii, he took over Trade Publishing, jumpstarting his second career.

“And now my step sister runs the company, Faith Freitas. So it’s still all in the family,” said Ho.

Hebenstreit’s family said “Kini Popo” never made a big deal about his role as one of the 50th state’s broadcasting pioneers.

He passed away on August 2 at the age of 93. Hebenstreit is survived by his widow, Christine, and twelve children.

“He was to me a very beautiful human being,” Frisbie said.

In Hawaii’s television history books — “Kini Popo” will always be number one.

