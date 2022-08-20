Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

‘Like a big kid’: Remembering one of Hawaii’s top television pioneers Carl Hebenstreit

TV pioneer Carl Hebenstreit a.k.a "Kini Popo" dies at the age of 93.
TV pioneer Carl Hebenstreit a.k.a "Kini Popo" dies at the age of 93.(Courtesy: Haumea Ho)
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:16 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The name Carl Hebenstreit may not ring a bell.

But on the all-time list of Hawaii’s television personalities, you’ll find his name at the top.

Hebenstreit’s ex-wife Johnny Fribie recalled the early days of his career.

“And he often said to me, ‘I don’t know why they chose me. I was on radio.’ And suddenly they said, ‘Okay, you’re going to introduce television to Hawaii.’”

On December 1, 1952, Hebenstreit stood in front of a camera and uttered the words, “Hello, everybody. Welcome to the first official broadcast of KGMB-TV.”

His stage name became a buzz word — Kini Popo.

“The locals loved it,” said Frisbie. “That suited him.”

Smart and funny, Hebenstreit was a natural for the new medium. During his time on the local airwaves, he hosted two live shows on KGMB — ‘Sunrise with Kini Popo’ and ‘The Kini Popo Show.’ His sidekick was a chimpanzee named Peaches.

Hebenstreit interviewed big stars like Sinatra and Elvis and he was well-known for his publicity stunts — like rowing a raft down the Ala Wai canal.

His daughter Haumea Ho said that’s just the way he was.

“He was just adventurous. There was never a dull moment. He would take us into the forest and we would play war games with wooden guns. He became a kid. He was like a big kid.”

After Hawaii, Hebenstreit moved to New Zealand and took on another broadcast name – Carl Sterling.

“Television was just being thought of,” said Frisbie. “They read an article in the paper about Carl and they contacted him and asked him if he would help them open television.”

When Hebenstreit returned to Hawaii, he took over Trade Publishing, jumpstarting his second career.

“And now my step sister runs the company, Faith Freitas. So it’s still all in the family,” said Ho.

Hebenstreit’s family said “Kini Popo” never made a big deal about his role as one of the 50th state’s broadcasting pioneers.

He passed away on August 2 at the age of 93. Hebenstreit is survived by his widow, Christine, and twelve children.

“He was to me a very beautiful human being,” Frisbie said.

In Hawaii’s television history books — “Kini Popo” will always be number one.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Koolau Ranch, owned by the Zuckerbergs
Family alleges negligence in death of security guard for Mark Zuckerberg’s Hawaii compound
Generic Image
Check your bank! Hawaii tax refunds up to $300 per person slated to go out soon
Ewa Beach Home becomes magnet for illegal dumping.
With the owners away, this Ewa Beach home became a magnet for illegal dumping
The investigation is also looking at insider contract deals.
Airport theft probe that’s netted at least 7 arrests exposes possible public corruption scheme
Marugame Udon, Honolulu, Hawaii
You’ll have a good excuse for snapping photos of your food at this Hawaii udon spot

Latest News

Navy reveals plan to restart Aiea-Halawa shaft after fuel spills
The Endless Summer Cruise is this Saturday, Aug. 20th at 10:00 a.m. at Maui Raceway Park.
Fueled with passion: This Maui man is on a mission to help families battling cancer
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Feeling slightly more comfortable with the trades picking up Friday into the weekend
The president of the Grassroot Institute points to data released by the Department of Business,...
Study: Out-of-state buyers aren’t the only ones to blame in Hawaii’s rising housing rates