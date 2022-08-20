Honolulu Little League shuts out New York to advance to World Series winner bracket

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Little League move on to the winners bracket of the 2022 Little League World Series via a 12-0 mercy rule win over New York on Friday.

HNL gets their second straight mercy rule win of the LLWS after their 11-1 win over Washington on Wednesday.

Starting the night on the bump, Jaron Lancaster along with reliever Cohen Sakamoto threw a combined no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and two walks — the first no-no a Hawaii team has thrown in LLWS history.

At the plate, Hawaii had 13 hits collectively, led by leadoff hitter Kekoa Payanal’s pair of home runs.

Up next, Honolulu faces Texas in the winners bracket on Monday — first pitch set for 1:00 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPN.

