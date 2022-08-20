Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Dorli Rainey, symbol of Occupy movement, dies at 95

FILE - Seattle activist Dorli Rainey, 84, reacts after being hit with pepper spray during an...
FILE - Seattle activist Dorli Rainey, 84, reacts after being hit with pepper spray during an Occupy Seattle protest on Nov. 15, 2011 at Westlake Park in Seattle. Rainey, who became a symbol of the Occupy protest movement after she was pepper-sprayed by Seattle police in 2011, has died on Aug. 12, 2022, at age 95. Her daughter, Gabriele Rainey, said her mom was “so active because she loved this country."(Joshua Trujillo/seattlepi.com via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:51 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — Dorli Rainey, a self-described “old lady in combat boots” who became a symbol of the Occupy protest movement when she was photographed after being pepper-sprayed by Seattle police, has died. She was 95.

The longtime political activist died on Aug. 12, the Seattle Times reported. Her daughter, Gabriele Rainey, told the newspaper her mom was “so active because she loved this country, and she wanted to make sure that the country was good to its people.”

Rainey was a fixture in the local progressive movement for decades, demonstrating for racial justice, affordable housing and public transit, and against war, nuclear weapons and big banks.

In November 2011, in the early days of the Occupy Wall Street movement, Rainey, then 84, joined protesters in blocking downtown intersections. She was hit when Seattle police used pepper spray to clear the crowd.

Fellow protesters poured milk over her face to ease the sting, and a seattlepi.com photographer, Joshua Trujillo, captured a stunning image of her staring defiantly into the camera, her eyes red and milk dripping off her face.

The photo become a worldwide symbol for the protest movement. She was profiled by The Washington Post, The Atlantic, The Associated Press and The Guardian.

“It’s a gruesome picture,” she told the AP. “I’m really not that bad looking.”

Then-Mayor Mike McGinn apologized and ordered a review of the incident. Rainey was back out protesting a couple days later.

“Dorli is legendary, and deservedly so, for her activism,” McGinn said Friday. “She was just omnipresent and a conscience and a voice for change, and I deeply, deeply, deeply respected her.”

Rainey was born in Austria in 1926. She was a Red Cross nurse and then worked in Europe as a technical translator for the U.S. Army for 10 years. She married Max Rainey, a civil engineer who got a job with Boeing, and they moved to the Seattle area in 1956.

She worked as a court-appointed special advocate, representing children who have experienced abuse or neglect, and as a real-estate agent. She served on the Issaquah School Board and ran for King County Council a half-century ago, and she made a brief run for Seattle mayor in 2009.

She had three children, Gabriele, of Asheville, North Carolina; Michael, of Boston; and Andrea, who died in 2014. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Max.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Koolau Ranch, owned by the Zuckerbergs
Family alleges negligence in death of security guard for Mark Zuckerberg’s Hawaii compound
Zane Logan
Son of Honolulu police chief arrested again on outstanding warrants
Ewa Beach Home becomes magnet for illegal dumping.
With the owners away, this Ewa Beach home became a magnet for illegal dumping
The president of the Grassroot Institute points to data released by the Department of Business,...
Study: Out-of-state buyers aren’t the only ones to blame for Hawaii’s hot housing market
The OnlyFans model is jailed in Hawaii after allegedly killing her boyfriend in Miami back in...
Attorney for OnlyFans star accused of killing boyfriend seeks to inspect body, seal evidence

Latest News

TV pioneer Carl Hebenstreit a.k.a "Kini Popo" dies at the age of 93.
Carl Hebenstreit, TV pioneer in Hawaii who delighted under the stage name ‘Kini Popo,’ dies at 93
This Sept. 2, 2020, photo provided by Francesca Teal shows her wedding ring in Groveland,...
Metal-detecting stranger retrieves woman’s ring lost in sea
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
Hawaii reports 2 additional cases of monkeypox, bringing total in ongoing outbreak to 18
Army firefighters fight to contain Makua Reservation wildfire
U.S. Army firefighters battle wildfire at Oahu’s Makua Military Reservation