DOH opens up monkeypox vaccination clinic at Blaisdell Center as eligibility expands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health is offering monkeypox vaccinations this weekend at the Blaisdell Center.

This comes after the Health Department reported two additional cases of monkeypox on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections in an ongoing outbreak to 18.

DOH is offering vaccinations — by appointment only — on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to those who are eligible.

According to DOH, the expanded vaccination eligibility includes:

Close contact in the last 14 days with a person with known or suspected monkeypox infection

Gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men and transgender individuals who have multiple or anonymous sexual partners

Anyone who is severely immunocompromised or has certain skin conditions AND who has a household member or sexual partner at high risk for monkeypox

“While the risk to most Hawaii residents remains low, local transmission of monkeypox is occurring,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan, in a statement. “The growing number of cases in Hawaii underscores the importance of vaccination—if you are eligible, please take this step to protect yourself and our community.”

The state has so far received roughly 2,800 doses of JYNNEOS and continues to order more from the federal government. DOH said more than 1,000 doses have been administered statewide to residents 18 and older.

Anyone who is eligible for the vaccine is asked to make an appointment online or by calling (808) 586-4462.

Eligible individuals can also make an appointment by contacting their nearest provider:

Maui:

Residents in Maui County are able to contact Malama I Ke Ola at (808) 871-7772

Kauai

Kauai residents can call the Kauai County Health Department at (808) 241-3495

Oahu

Waianae and Kapolei communities are advised to call the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center at (808) 427-0442

Honolulu residents can contact the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center at (808) 521-2437

Related Coverage

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.