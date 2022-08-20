Car show to benefit 3 Maui families fighting cancer

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui man who loves cars is on a mission to help families fighting cancer by easing their financial burdens.

“The whole reason for it is getting the whole car community together, to come together for a good cause,” Brandon Harima said.

The Endless Summer Cruise is this Saturday, Aug. 20th at 10:00 a.m. at Maui Raceway Park.

Money will go toward the families of Sekope Sharits, Cru Silva and Kahalau Au Hoon.

Kahalau was three years old when she was diagnosed with Stage 3 Neuroblastoma, a rare cancer that affects children.

Doctors found a tumor in her stomach the size of a basketball.

“Imagine the doctor telling you that your daughter has 40-percent chance of living. What do you do? What do you do as a parent? When he told me that, I basically died,” said Kahalau’s father Duke Au Hoon.

Kahalau is now eight years old and loving life.

“Kahalau is walking. She’s running. She’s in school,” Duke said.

“She’s still battling cancer. She’s not out of the woods yet. Still battling. From a basketball-size cancer, she has a piece that big,” said Duke holding up his pinky. “It’s this small, and that’s the piece that they’re watching.”

Cru Silva is fighting retinoblastoma, a rare eye cancer.

Sekope Sharits marked his 17th birthday on August 2nd. His father Kenneth lost his battle with lymphoma the next day.

“The most hardest decision of my life was to tell them to stop CPR on my dad and I let my dad go peacefully,” Sekope said.

Sekope’s mother Siu is still battling Stage 3 breast cancer. Sekope and his little brother Mitieli are trying to be strong for her.

“I haven’t gone back to my chemo yet. Not until the service is done,” Siu said.

Kenneth’s funeral will also be on Saturday, the same day as the fundraiser – a bittersweet day as the family mourns while appreciating the community’s support.

“It’s been an honor to do things that you really love doing with automotive, helping people in the community, and it’s one of the biggest things for me as an accomplishment,” said event organizer Kama Neizman.

It’s fundraisers like The Endless Summer Cruise that families say make the fight against cancer a little easier.

To learn more about Kahalau’s journey, click here.

For Cru’s fight, click here.

To reach the Sharits ohana, please email aloha4sharits@gmail.com or call (808) 953-0608.

