Calling all small-scale gardeners: Applications for the state’s micro-grant program are now open

Diamond Head Community Garden not closed until Act with Care, Do Not Gather Order is lifted.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:29 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has $3 million in micro-grants available to home gardeners and applications are now open for the program’s second year, the Department of Agriculture said on Friday.

According to the department, in order to be eligible you must be a Hawaii resident and have not received a grant from the program before. The maximum award per household is $5,000.

Consideration will be based on the following:

  • The description of the project
  • The number of beneficiaries
  • Whether the applicant received an award in the previous program
  • The level of food security in the location of the household on the Food Security Index.

Examples of the types of activities that may be funded under this grant include:

  • Small-Scale Gardening: Purchase tools or equipment, soil, seeds, plants, canning equipment, refrigeration, composting equipment, towers, hydroponic and aeroponic farming.
  • Small-Scale Herding and Livestock Operations: Purchase animals, buy, erect or repair fencing for livestock.

Due to the high level of interest from individuals, organizations will not be eligible for this year’s MGFSP program, officials said.

The deadline to apply September 19.

For more information or to apply, click here.

