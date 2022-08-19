Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Washington fugitive shot by US Marshals, taken into custody in Arizona

Investigators say the man reached into his backseat for a gun, and task force members then shot him.
By Alexis Cortez and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:09 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A man who escaped a Washington state prison is now in custody after U.S. Marshals shot him on Thursday evening near Tempe Marketplace.

Arizona’s Family reports, the man was wanted for robbery, assault, burglary and theft in two Washington cities.

He also had a warrant for escape from the Washington State Department of Corrections.

Officials say U.S Marshals Task Force members attempted to arrest the man in his vehicle at an intersection.

The fugitive reached into his backseat for a gun, and that’s when task force members shot him, according to investigators.

He was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. His name has not been released by authorities.

No marshals or bystanders were injured during the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is also looking at insider contract deals.
Airport theft probe that’s netted at least 7 arrests exposes possible public corruption scheme
State Health Department inspectors ordered a Pearl City eatery to close immediately after...
State inspectors close Pearl City eatery with rodent infestation
Generic Image
Check your bank! Hawaii tax refunds up to $300 per person slated to go out soon
She was last seen in the Pahoa area wearing a light brown t-shirt, black and camouflaged...
Hawaii Island police locate woman who escaped from custody
A Texas visitor claims she got ripped off by an online travel company in Hawaii.
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam

Latest News

UH Ching Field
With Aloha Stadium’s redevelopment years away, UH greenlights lower field expansion
Liliha Bakery's first Central Oahu location opens August 31
Closer to home: Get your coco puffs fix at Liliha Bakery’s first Central Oahu location
Medics from the Ukrainian Red Cross take the blood pressure of a patient at the center for...
Doctors stay in Ukraine’s war-hit towns: ‘People need us’
Police had been looking for Brian McKeague, 36, all day.
Shooting suspect who allegedly tried to flee Maui charged with attempted murder