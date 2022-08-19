Wahine soccer falls to Grand Canyon, 3-1 in season opener
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team fell short in their regular season opener, losing to Grand Canyon 3-1 on Friday morning.
In a game that started on Thursday — the game was suspended due to severe weather — the ‘Bows fought off GCU early on, but the Lopes would strike first to go up 1-0 before the weather shut the game down in the 27th minute of play.
The match resumed the following morning with Hawaii looking to get on the scoreboard, however GCU showed no signs of slowing down — final score from Arizona, 3-1.
Hawaii’s Krista Peterson was the Wahine to score their lone goal.
UH close out their trip to Arizona on Sunday with a match against Arizona State at 4:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Pac-12 Network.
