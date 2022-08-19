Wahine soccer falls to Grand Canyon, 3-1 in season opener

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team fell short in their regular season opener, losing to Grand Canyon 3-1 on Friday morning.

In a game that started on Thursday — the game was suspended due to severe weather — the ‘Bows fought off GCU early on, but the Lopes would strike first to go up 1-0 before the weather shut the game down in the 27th minute of play.

Fought all the way til the end.



Back in action Sunday against Arizona State at 4 p.m. HT. #SISTAHHOOD #GoBows pic.twitter.com/PVf55no4MV — Hawaii Soccer (@HawaiiWSoccer) August 19, 2022

The match resumed the following morning with Hawaii looking to get on the scoreboard, however GCU showed no signs of slowing down — final score from Arizona, 3-1.

Hawaii’s Krista Peterson was the Wahine to score their lone goal.

UH close out their trip to Arizona on Sunday with a match against Arizona State at 4:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Pac-12 Network.

