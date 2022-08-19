Tributes
Son of Honolulu police chief arrested again on outstanding warrants

Make sure your Apple devices are up to date. The company warns operating systems are at risk.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:41 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 36-year-old son of Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan has been arrested again.

Police arrested Zane Logan around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Records show he had three outstanding warrants tied to a previous arrest.

Just days after his father was named police chief in May, Zane Logan was arrested for assault, burglary and theft.

Logan was out on bail but missed a court date.

He was picked up on three $20,000 warrants.

Prosecutors said Logan has more than two dozen arrests, three convictions and 13 contests on his record.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

HPD had faced criticism over its handling of the arrest after a highlight with information was initially labeled “do not post to media.” But the highlight was later made public, and officials said it should never have been marked “do not post” in the first place.

