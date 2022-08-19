Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Shooting suspect who allegedly tried to flee Maui charged with attempted murder

Police had been looking for Brian McKeague, 36, all day.
Police had been looking for Brian McKeague, 36, all day.(HPD)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:19 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAIKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man accused of trying to leave the island after shooting at a group of people has been charged with attempted murder, officials said Thursday.

Maui police said Brian McKeague’s bail is set $4 million.

According to authorities, the 36-year-old shot at three people who came to his home in Haiku to receive some items on Tuesday morning.

Witnesses told HNN they heard four gunshots at about 4 a.m. and heard a woman screaming before driving off.

Suspect arrested at Maui airport attempting to flee island after early-morning shooting in Haiku

Investigators said a 48-year-old man was shot in the arm.

McKeague was captured around 2 p.m. at the Kahului airport. Law enforcement said he has prior arrests for terroristic threatening and dozens of prior TRO violations.

The motive of the shooting is still unclear. An investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is also looking at insider contract deals.
Airport theft probe that’s netted at least 7 arrests exposes possible public corruption scheme
State Health Department inspectors ordered a Pearl City eatery to close immediately after...
State inspectors close Pearl City eatery with rodent infestation
Generic Image
Check your bank! Hawaii tax refunds up to $300 per person slated to go out soon
She was last seen in the Pahoa area wearing a light brown t-shirt, black and camouflaged...
Hawaii Island police locate woman who escaped from custody
A Texas visitor claims she got ripped off by an online travel company in Hawaii.
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam

Latest News

Nicolas Escobar enjoys the great outdoors. When the 30-year-old isn’t working at Tikis Grill &...
It’s hard enough to hike Koko Crater stairs once. Imagine making 37 trips — in a row
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: We are feeling the heat! And things will begin to feel slightly more comfortable with the trades are picking up Friday into the weekend
The rail authority's selection of Nan Inc. for the utility relocation work paves the way for...
Kalihi businesses brace for disruptions as HART awards $500M utility relocation contract
UH Ching Field
With Aloha Stadium’s redevelopment years away, UH greenlights lower field expansion