Shooting suspect who allegedly tried to flee Maui charged with attempted murder

HAIKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man accused of trying to leave the island after shooting at a group of people has been charged with attempted murder, officials said Thursday.

Maui police said Brian McKeague’s bail is set $4 million.

According to authorities, the 36-year-old shot at three people who came to his home in Haiku to receive some items on Tuesday morning.

Witnesses told HNN they heard four gunshots at about 4 a.m. and heard a woman screaming before driving off.

Investigators said a 48-year-old man was shot in the arm.

McKeague was captured around 2 p.m. at the Kahului airport. Law enforcement said he has prior arrests for terroristic threatening and dozens of prior TRO violations.

The motive of the shooting is still unclear. An investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

