Scientists say new tool helps predict flooding in West Maui

Kahana Sunset wave action at seawall.(Carol Tu'ua)
Kahana Sunset wave action at seawall.(Carol Tu'ua)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:07 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WEST MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oceanographers say a new tool can help predict flooding from coastal surges in West Maui.

Scientists say the area is especially vulnerable to rising ocean levels. Hotels, homes, and highways are already at risk.

“West Maui is one of the hardest hit regions probably statewide, definitely on Maui, with respect to the impacts of sea-level rise and coastal erosion and high waves and highway flooding,” said Tara Owens, a coastal geologist with the University of Hawaii Sea Grant Program.

Sea-level rise and large swells have caused severe coastal erosion all along Maui’s west shoreline.

“We did a study to basically provide information to let people know that it’s gonna get worse,” said Doug Luther, Cooperative Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Research Director.

A new interactive mapping tool shows coastal flooding predictions for the area. Researchers say it is based on expected sea-level rise in the upcoming years to make it easier to plan ahead.

“If you’re a county planner interested in putting in a new sewage treatment facility, or you want to put in a school or something, you want it to last for 50 to 100 years, you’re gonna ask, well, what’s going to happen by the end of the century,” Luther said.

“A planner, or a land owner, or a property manager can look at these future scenarios and try to think about land use decisions that are going to make us more resilient in the future,” said Owens.

Scientists say nothing can stop Mother Nature. However, the public can at least learn her patterns and plan for a better future.

