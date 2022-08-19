Tributes
Rainbow Wahine basketball unveils full 2022-23 schedule

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:59 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The countdown to tip-off continues.

On Friday, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team unveiled their entire 2022-23 non-conference schedule.

The season starts on the road with a game in the Pacific Northwest against Oregon State on November 7th, followed by a stop at Portland on the 9th.

Hawaii then returns to SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center to host the Bank of Hawaii Classic with FGSU set as their home opener, followed by Lipscomb.

The Rainbow Wahine Showdown continues their home stretch where they meet the likes of Grambling State and Stanford, along with another go around with FGSU.

The non-conference slate concludes with a home game against UNLV and a road match at San Jose State.

Hawaii then begins their 29 game Big West Conference schedule.

2022-23 season tickets will be available at a later date.

