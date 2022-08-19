Tributes
Open House: Pet-friendly condo in McCully and beautiful studio with ocean views in Kakaako

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HNN Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

Bright, convenient, pet-friendly condo in McCully. Enjoy the opportune location just outside of Waikiki with nearby restaurants and shops in this favorable corner unit at Fern Gardens. Although this 1 bed, 1 bath condo is move-in ready, buyers have the ability to add their own touches and will be particularly drawn to a few bonuses, which feature an in-unit washer and dryer, gated entry, and a private parking spot. Act fast to view this incredible property in person.

Convenience, high-end amenities, and luxury-like lifestyle. Here’s your opportunity to own this beautiful studio in Ae’o, located in the heart of Kakaako, This unit is move-in-ready with ocean, city and mountain views, central A/C, in-unit washer/dryer, Bosch appliances, and hardwood flooring. Amenities include fitness center, movie theater, karaoke room, media room, 2 pools, whirlpool, bbq cabanas, kids playground, 3 guest suites, a spa, yoga room, a roof top deck with spectacular views and much more. Residents have direct access to Whole Foods, Urgent Care and restaurant located on the first floor. Look no further. Do not miss this opportunity!

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank!

