Mystery and magic are coming to Waikiki — and it’s all for a good cause

A new attraction in Waikiki is bringing world class magicians to Hawaii. For more information or to buy tickets, head to OahuMagic.com.
By Casey Lund
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:59 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new attraction in Waikiki is bringing world-class magicians to Hawaii.

The Magical Mystery Show isn’t just for tourists visiting the islands, it’s also giving back to the local community. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Hawaii Shriners and Honolulu Shriners Hospital for Children.

The show honors King Kalakaua and takes attendees back in time to a “London Salon.”

It also features performances from Shoot Ogawa, who holds the title for “Best Living Parlor Magician” given by the International Federation of Magic Societies.

“Make sure to book your reservation online in plenty of time. We have limited seating to make sure you get the most out of your magic hotel experience. We also want to make sure to be respectful of COVID recommendations and create the best possible time for everyone,” said Jonathan Todd, CEO and magician for the Magical Mystery Show.

The event will be held at the Hilton Waikiki Beach Hotel.

Tickets for tourists are $40 and kamaaina can watch for free. Donations of any amount will also be available following the show.

For more information or to book tickets, click here.

