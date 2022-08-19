Tributes
Man in serious condition following early morning stabbing in Waipahu

Your top local stories for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:22 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a stabbing early Friday morning in Waipahu.

Officials said a 49-year-old man was treated and taken to the hospital in serious condition after sustaining an apparent stab wound.

EMS said it happened just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Waipahu Street and Leoku Street.

Honolulu police did not immediately release any information about the incident.

This story will be updated.

