Man in serious condition following early morning stabbing in Waipahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a stabbing early Friday morning in Waipahu.

Officials said a 49-year-old man was treated and taken to the hospital in serious condition after sustaining an apparent stab wound.

EMS said it happened just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Waipahu Street and Leoku Street.

Honolulu police did not immediately release any information about the incident.

This story will be updated.

