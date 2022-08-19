Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Man accused of being involved in the shooting death of TikTok star’s son, authorities say

By WALA Staff, Ariel Mallory and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:33 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) – Authorities in Alabama have charged a 20-year-old in connection to the death of a TikTok star’s son, according to the district attorney’s office.

Reuban Gulley is accused of being involved in the shooting death of Randon Lee, 18, at a gas station in June, just days before his 19th birthday, WALA reports.

Investigators said Lee, the son of TikTok star Ophelia Nichols, was shot after he met up with two people to sell them marijuana.

Nichols turned to social media after her son’s death to plead for answers.

“I have never asked y’all for anything -- but I need your help with this, there’s almost 7-million people that follow me -- somebody’s got to know something,” said a tearful Ophelia Nichols, known as Mama Tot on TikTok (account: ‘shoelover99′). “He was just 18 years old -- that’s the best part of somebody’s life. And I know they’re out there in my town -- they’re out there.”

While Gulley was charged with murder, it’s unclear if investigators believe he was the shooter or getaway driver.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Image
Check your bank! Hawaii tax refunds up to $300 per person slated to go out soon
The investigation is also looking at insider contract deals.
Airport theft probe that’s netted at least 7 arrests exposes possible public corruption scheme
Koolau Ranch, owned by the Zuckerbergs
Family alleges negligence in death of security guard for Mark Zuckerberg’s Hawaii compound
Ewa Beach Home becomes magnet for illegal dumping.
With the owners away, this Ewa Beach home became a magnet for illegal dumping
Marugame Udon, Honolulu, Hawaii
You’ll have a good excuse for snapping photos of your food at this Hawaii udon spot

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 19, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 19, 2022)
This sandwich comes with special sauce, shredded lettuce, American cheese, pickles and a sesame...
McDonald’s testing chicken Big Mac in the US
Friday's Forecast
Forecast: Stronger winds heading in for the weekend
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
Study says risk of long COVID remains high 2 years after initial infection