Here’s how you can name an exoplanet discovered by the James Webb Space Telescope

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A global competition is now underway to name 20 new exoplanets discovered by the James Webb Space Telescope.

An exoworld is considered to be any planet outside our solar system.

There are rules: You can’t name an exoworld after yourself, your pet, or give it religious or military significance.

The deadline is Nov. 11.

An international committee will review the submissions and announce the winners next March.

Click here for more details on how to submit your suggestion.

