Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Here’s how you can name an exoplanet discovered by the James Webb Space Telescope

NASA released breath-taking photos from the James Webb telescope of galaxies, fading stars and...
NASA released breath-taking photos from the James Webb telescope of galaxies, fading stars and more.(NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:55 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A global competition is now underway to name 20 new exoplanets discovered by the James Webb Space Telescope.

An exoworld is considered to be any planet outside our solar system.

There are rules: You can’t name an exoworld after yourself, your pet, or give it religious or military significance.

The deadline is Nov. 11.

An international committee will review the submissions and announce the winners next March.

Click here for more details on how to submit your suggestion.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Koolau Ranch, owned by the Zuckerbergs
Family alleges negligence in death of security guard for Mark Zuckerberg’s Hawaii compound
Generic Image
Check your bank! Hawaii tax refunds up to $300 per person slated to go out soon
The investigation is also looking at insider contract deals.
Airport theft probe that’s netted at least 7 arrests exposes possible public corruption scheme
Ewa Beach Home becomes magnet for illegal dumping.
With the owners away, this Ewa Beach home became a magnet for illegal dumping
Marugame Udon, Honolulu, Hawaii
You’ll have a good excuse for snapping photos of your food at this Hawaii udon spot

Latest News

Beijing has been ramping up its military exercises along the Taiwan Strait.
Midday Newscast: China has become an “agent of instability,” U.S. ambassador to China says
Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
US retracts statement that alleged Russian spies in Hawaii used additional aliases
The baby monk seal at Kaimana Beach has been moved to a secret location for its protection.
Monk seal born at Kaimana Beach relocated by wildlife officials for its safety after weaning
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m....
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'