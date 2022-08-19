Hawaii Island police seeking 7 people wanted on drug warrants
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:46 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating seven individuals wanted on active drug warrants.
They were identified as:
- Bronson Lee, 33, Hilo
- Rachel Shwery, 35, Hilo
- Cody Vincent, 36, Hilo
- Kainamamo Lundin, 39, Hilo
- David Nihipali, 23, Hilo
- Jaelyn Cordeiro, 28, Kea’au
- Stefanie Sugimoto, 38, Pahoa
Police advise the wanted individuals to turn themselves in to police. However, anyone who may know of their whereabouts are asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by calling Hawaii Island Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.
