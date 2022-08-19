Hawaii Island police seeking 7 people wanted on drug warrants

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating seven individuals wanted on active drug warrants.

They were identified as:

Bronson Lee, 33, Hilo

Rachel Shwery, 35, Hilo

Cody Vincent, 36, Hilo

Kainamamo Lundin, 39, Hilo

David Nihipali, 23, Hilo

Jaelyn Cordeiro, 28, Kea’au

Stefanie Sugimoto, 38, Pahoa

Police advise the wanted individuals to turn themselves in to police. However, anyone who may know of their whereabouts are asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by calling Hawaii Island Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.

