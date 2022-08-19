Tributes
Forecast: Stronger winds heading in for the weekend

By Guy Hagi
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:12 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will gradually strengthen through Friday and increased stability will prevail Friday through the weekend, focusing modest rainfall over windward areas as well as across the Kona slopes of the Big Island each afternoon. Trade winds may ease early next week as another disturbance potentially brings an increase in shower activity. An increase in showers is possible late Monday through Wednesday as upper troughing and associated moisture move in from the east.

A new long period south swell will begin to fill in late Friday and Friday night. This is expected to be rather long lived event, peaking Sunday through Monday, with surf heights near or just below advisory levels. Short period choppy surf will increase into the weekend with the increasing trade wind speeds over and upstream of the state. A small northwest pulse is expected for the first half of next week.

