Episode 126: 4 pregnant moms offer each other support (while pumping iron)

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week on “Muthaship”: Pregnant moms pumping iron!

A group of Crossfitters find out they’re all set to give birth around the same time!

Elyse Umeda-Korth, Shere’e Quitevis, Becca Zook and Rhoda Chee work out at Crossfit 808 in Kalihi four times a week for an hour. They hope it’ll help them recover faster after they give birth.

