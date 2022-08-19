Tributes
Episode 126: 4 pregnant moms offer each other support (while pumping iron)

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:12 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week on “Muthaship”: Pregnant moms pumping iron!

A group of Crossfitters find out they’re all set to give birth around the same time!

Elyse Umeda-Korth, Shere’e Quitevis, Becca Zook and Rhoda Chee work out at Crossfit 808 in Kalihi four times a week for an hour. They hope it’ll help them recover faster after they give birth.

Listen to our conversation with the pumped up moms right now on our “Muthaship” podcast on our website or search for “Muthaship” wherever you download podcasts.

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

