Closer to home: Get your coco puffs fix at Liliha Bakery’s first Central Oahu location

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calling all coco puff lovers!

Liliha Bakery’s first Central Oahu location will open its doors at the Pearl Highlands Center at the end of the month.

In the former Pier 1 imports space, the popular restaurant is set to open on August 31.

The 7,000 square-foot full-service coffeeshop and bakery will open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. for all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Customers can expect the same tasty menu as its other locations, filled with Liliha Bakery’s hit comfort food favorites, such as its fluffy hot cakes, oxtail soup and loco moco.

“For several years now it’s been one of Liliha Bakery’s goals to service our amazing central Oahu and west side communities a little closer to home,” said Connie Wong, Liliha Bakery Marketing Lead. “We can’t wait to welcome you all to the classic Liliha Bakery you know and love.”

This is the landmark bakery’s fifth Oahu location.

