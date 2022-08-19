Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Attorney for OnlyFans star accused of killing boyfriend seeks to inspect body, seal evidence

Your top local stories for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:32 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The attorney of OnlyFans star and online model Courtney Clenney is asking a judge to allow an outside medical expert to inspect her boyfriend’s body.

Clenney is currently jailed in Hawaii after allegedly killing her boyfriend in Miami back in April.

The Miami Herald reported the attorney is making the request to preserve his body for further inspection — which would require digging up his grave.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

According to prosecutors, Clenney claimed that she threw a knife at her boyfriend from 10 feet away in self defense. But, an autopsy concluded he was stabbed up close.

Her legal team is also complaining about prosecutors releasing video of Clenney hitting her boyfriend in an elevator two months before his death, saying this was done to make Clenney look bad before her trial.

Her attorney is trying to ban prosecutors from releasing any further evidence until a judge can inspect it first.

Clenney, who claims to be a true victim of domestic violence, was arrested last week on Hawaii Island. She’s still waiting to be extradited to Florida.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Image
Check your bank! Hawaii tax refunds up to $300 per person slated to go out soon
Koolau Ranch, owned by the Zuckerbergs
Family alleges negligence in death of security guard for Mark Zuckerberg’s Hawaii compound
The investigation is also looking at insider contract deals.
Airport theft probe that’s netted at least 7 arrests exposes possible public corruption scheme
Ewa Beach Home becomes magnet for illegal dumping.
With the owners away, this Ewa Beach home became a magnet for illegal dumping
Marugame Udon, Honolulu, Hawaii
You’ll have a good excuse for snapping photos of your food at this Hawaii udon spot

Latest News

EMS said it happened just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Waipahu Street and Leoku Street.
Man in serious condition following early morning stabbing in Waipahu
Police conducted an investigation at the store Thursday mid-morning.
HPD identifies suspect accused of armed robbery at a Kahaluu convenience store
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 19, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 19, 2022)
Friday's Forecast
Forecast: Stronger winds heading in for the weekend