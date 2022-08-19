Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

2 passengers in custody after attack kills NYC cab driver

Two people charged in an attack that left a NYC taxi driver dead, according to police. (WCBS, NYPD, GYIMAH FAMILY, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:53 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two people are in custody after an attack that left a New York City taxi driver dead, as police search for three other suspects.

Meanwhile, the victim’s wife spoke out during an emotional news conference.

Abigail Gyimah says she found the strength to speak because she wants justice for her husband, 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah.

“My husband was a good man, he was everything we had, he was my children’s hero.” Abigail Gyimah said.

His last moments were captured on surveillance video early Saturday night, when police say he was assaulted by five passengers he had driven in a taxi.

After transporting the suspects to their destination, they refused to pay their fare and attempted to rob him in the far Rockaways.

He fell to the ground and hit his head, causing severe head trauma.

“His life has just been cut short just like that,” the victim’s wife said.

Police say two men turned themselves in at the New York City Police Department’s 101st Precinct last night.

Suspect 20-year-old Austin Amos faces several charges, including manslaughter, gang assault and theft, while Nickolas Porter, 20, faces gang assault and theft charges.

Investigators say they are still looking for the three other suspects involved.

Gyimah’s wife says she is praying for them and hopes they do the right thing.

“I’m telling them to turn themselves in, because we want justice to be served,” she said.

She says her husband was the family’s breadwinner and doesn’t know how she will raise, feed, and put their four children through college without him.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $150,000 for the Gyimah family.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is also looking at insider contract deals.
Airport theft probe that’s netted at least 7 arrests exposes possible public corruption scheme
State Health Department inspectors ordered a Pearl City eatery to close immediately after...
State inspectors close Pearl City eatery with rodent infestation
Generic Image
Check your bank! Hawaii tax refunds up to $300 per person slated to go out soon
She was last seen in the Pahoa area wearing a light brown t-shirt, black and camouflaged...
Hawaii Island police locate woman who escaped from custody
A Texas visitor claims she got ripped off by an online travel company in Hawaii.
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam

Latest News

Nicolas Escobar enjoys the great outdoors. When the 30-year-old isn’t working at Tikis Grill &...
It’s hard enough to hike Koko Crater stairs once. Imagine making 37 trips — in a row
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the...
China’s response to Pelosi visit a sign of future intentions
FILE PHOTO - A resolution may be tantalizingly close. But as the U.S. and Europe weigh Iran’s...
Iran deal tantalizingly close but US faces new hurdles
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: We are feeling the heat! And things will begin to feel slightly more comfortable with the trades are picking up Friday into the weekend