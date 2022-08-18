Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

This Hawaii restaurant is one of the most photo-worthy places to eat, new ranking says

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:41 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular Japanese udon spot in Hawaii is considered one of the most photogenic eateries in the U.S. and Canada.

According to a recent Yelp ranking, Marugame Udon is the third most photo-worthy restaurants, according to a recent Yelp ranking.

Known for its assortment of udon, the restaurant, which has locations in Waikiki and Downtown Honolulu, always draws long lines — and for good reason.

Yelpers say they enjoy Marugame’s “incredibly fresh udon, large portions and an affordable price.”

To come up with the list, analysts identified restaurants from each state and Canadian province and looked at how frequently users submitted photos.

Marugame’s Yelp page had a total of 17,500 photos.

Here are Yelp’s top 5 picks for photo-worthy restaurants:

1. Bacchanal Buffet – Las Vegas, Nevada

Bacchanal Buffet, Las Vegas, Nevada
Bacchanal Buffet, Las Vegas, Nevada(Yelp)

2. Bottega Louie – Los Angeles, California

Bottega Louie, Los Angeles, California
Bottega Louie, Los Angeles, California(Yelp)

3. Marugame Udon – Honolulu, Hawaii

Marugame Udon, Honolulu, Hawaii
Marugame Udon, Honolulu, Hawaii(Yelp)

4. Girl & The Goat – Chicago, Illinois

Girl & The Goat, Chicago, Illinois
Girl & The Goat, Chicago, Illinois(Yelp)

5. Katz’s Delicatessen – New York, New York

Katz's Delicatessen, New York, New York
Katz's Delicatessen, New York, New York(Yelp)

Click here to see the full list.

Lucky we live Hawaii! Got an idea for a positive news story you think we should do? Send it to our digital team by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Health Department inspectors ordered a Pearl City eatery to close immediately after...
State inspectors close Pearl City eatery with rodent infestation
The investigation is also looking at insider contract deals.
Airport theft probe that’s netted at least 7 arrests exposes possible public corruption scheme
She was last seen in the Pahoa area wearing a light brown t-shirt, black and camouflaged...
Hawaii Island police locate woman who escaped from custody
A Texas visitor claims she got ripped off by an online travel company in Hawaii.
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
It's at least the third time in a matter of weeks a locally-owned shop was intentionally set on...
Arson probe underway after another Honolulu business goes up in flames

Latest News

Climate-induced wildfires.
Despite severe weather events, poll finds fewer Americans concerned about climate change
Nicolas Escobar enjoys the great outdoors. When the 30-year-old isn’t working at Tikis Grill &...
It’s hard enough to hike Koko Crater stairs once. Imagine making 37 trips — in a row
Police conducted an investigation at the store Thursday mid-morning.
HPD investigating apparent robbery at a Kahaluu convenience store
They're also calling for more user friendly upgrades to the state's largest airport.
Midday Newscast: New data suggests a sooner than expected tourist downturn