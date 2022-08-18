This Hawaii restaurant is one of the most photo-worthy places to eat, new ranking says

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular Japanese udon spot in Hawaii is considered one of the most photogenic eateries in the U.S. and Canada.

According to a recent Yelp ranking, Marugame Udon is the third most photo-worthy restaurants, according to a recent Yelp ranking.

Known for its assortment of udon, the restaurant, which has locations in Waikiki and Downtown Honolulu, always draws long lines — and for good reason.

Yelpers say they enjoy Marugame’s “incredibly fresh udon, large portions and an affordable price.”

To come up with the list, analysts identified restaurants from each state and Canadian province and looked at how frequently users submitted photos.

Marugame’s Yelp page had a total of 17,500 photos.

Here are Yelp’s top 5 picks for photo-worthy restaurants:

1. Bacchanal Buffet – Las Vegas, Nevada

Bacchanal Buffet, Las Vegas, Nevada (Yelp)

2. Bottega Louie – Los Angeles, California

Bottega Louie, Los Angeles, California (Yelp)

3. Marugame Udon – Honolulu, Hawaii

Marugame Udon, Honolulu, Hawaii (Yelp)

4. Girl & The Goat – Chicago, Illinois

Girl & The Goat, Chicago, Illinois (Yelp)

5. Katz’s Delicatessen – New York, New York

Katz's Delicatessen, New York, New York (Yelp)

Click here to see the full list.

Lucky we live Hawaii! Got an idea for a positive news story you think we should do? Send it to our digital team by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.