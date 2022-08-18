Rainbow Wahine volleyball holds practice at Stan Sheriff Center as Texas A&M Invitational nears

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii volleyball team is nine days way from its debut in the Texas A&M Invitational.

With the summer wrapping up, Rainbow Wahine coaches say the players have not skipped a beat.

“They took their summer training very seriously, that was led by the upper classmen and they set the standard for all of the newcomers and as coaches it makes our job really easy,” said ‘Bows assistant coach Kaleo Baxter.

“We’re not able to see them in the summer at all and for them to just walk in the gym and be able to go through our two, three hours grueling practices a day they knew what to expect and they set themselves up for success.”

On Tuesday, the ‘Bows held a full practice at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, but before the drills could begin, the coaches had other ideas.

“It was a big commitment from everyone just to push ourselves as hard as we could,” said junior outside hitter Riley Wagoner. “We have to run the mile in seven minutes so that was a big goal for everyone to make, so the first day we tested we all made it so it was a huge accomplishment for us.”

“I think we’ve all been doing our best everyday and it’s really going to show when we start season.”

As training continues for UH, the players find reward from the culture and fans here on the islands.

“It’s crazy how things work in the community, especially here in Hawaii, it’s a beautiful culture that’s set up and I love the fans and all their support,” said senior setter Mylana Byrd.

The ‘Bows open the season on the road on August 26 at 6:00 a.m. HST in the Texas A&M Invitational.

