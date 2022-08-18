Tributes
PODCAST: 'HNN Overtime' goes on the road to UH football fall training camp

Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews with coaches and players, and much more. Brought to you by sports reporter Kyle Chinen and podcast producer Davis Pitner.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:05 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest installment of “HNN Overtime,” host Kyle Chinen go on location to the University of Hawaii for Rainbow Warriors football training camp!

Kyle sits down with head coach Timmy Chang, plus wide receiver Dior Scott to talk all things training camp as the ‘Bows look towards their season opener against Vanderbilt on August 27th.

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

