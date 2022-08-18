Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Parole granted to last 1976 California school bus hijacker

Frederick Woods, who was serving time in prison for the largest mass kidnapping in U.S....
Frederick Woods, who was serving time in prison for the largest mass kidnapping in U.S. history, is granted parole.(California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:27 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of California children for an attempted $5 million ransom in 1976 is being released by the state’s parole board.

Gov. Gavin Newsom asked the board to reconsider paroling 70-year-old Frederick Woods on Tuesday after two commissioners recommended his release in March.

Woods and his two accomplices kidnapped 26 children and their bus driver near Chowchilla.

They buried the children and their bus driver in a moving van east of San Francisco with little ventilation, light, water, food or bathroom supplies.

The victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Health Department inspectors ordered a Pearl City eatery to close immediately after...
State inspectors close Pearl City eatery with rodent infestation
She was last seen in the Pahoa area wearing a light brown t-shirt, black and camouflaged...
Hawaii Island police locate woman who escaped from custody
A Texas visitor claims she got ripped off by an online travel company in Hawaii.
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
It's at least the third time in a matter of weeks a locally-owned shop was intentionally set on...
Arson probe underway after another Honolulu business goes up in flames
The skunk was found in a trap near the Kanahā Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary Monday morning.
A trap on Maui intended for feral cats, mongoose turns up unexpected capture

Latest News

The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg departs court,...
Trump CFO’s plea deal could make him a prosecution witness
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy to host Lviv talks with UN chief, Turkish leader
FILE PHOTO - The announcements come after Beijing launched military drills that included firing...
US to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military
Louise Billiot, left, a member of the United Houma Nation Indian tribe, walks around the home...
FEMA declares new strategy to engage Native American tribes