NOAA: Hawaiian monk seal Rocky appears to have weaned her famous Waikiki pup

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Koalani is growing up!

Federal wildlife experts say the Hawaiian monk seal pup was likely weaned at Kaimana Beach on Wednesday.

NOAA confirmed Koalani’s mom, Rocky, has not been seen with her pup Koalani since 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The two were last spotted together at the beach at around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Koalani, which means “heavenly warrior,” is Rocky’s 14th pup.

Experts say pups usually stay with their mothers for five to seven weeks.

“In the interest of safety and the seals’ protection, we ask people to continue to give the seals space and follow the guidance of on-site officers,” NOAA Fisheries said.

