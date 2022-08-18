Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Netflix debuts trailer for new ‘Addams Family’ series ‘Wednesday’

The trailer for "Wednesday,” starring the goth-like teenage daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams, was just released. (Source: Netflix)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:02 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Addams family is back, thanks to a new Netflix series by director Tim Burton.

The trailer for “Wednesday,” starring the goth-like teenage daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams, was just released.

It shows Wednesday Addams attending a school called Nevermore Academy, where she uses her psychic abilities to stir up some trouble.

The role of Wednesday is played by “You” star Jenna Ortega. The show also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia and Luis Guzmán as Gomez.

Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 1990′s “Addams Family” films, is also set to appear in the series.

The series features eight episodes and will be released in the fall.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Health Department inspectors ordered a Pearl City eatery to close immediately after...
State inspectors close Pearl City eatery with rodent infestation
She was last seen in the Pahoa area wearing a light brown t-shirt, black and camouflaged...
Hawaii Island police locate woman who escaped from custody
A Texas visitor claims she got ripped off by an online travel company in Hawaii.
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
It's at least the third time in a matter of weeks a locally-owned shop was intentionally set on...
Arson probe underway after another Honolulu business goes up in flames
The skunk was found in a trap near the Kanahā Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary Monday morning.
A trap on Maui intended for feral cats, mongoose turns up unexpected capture

Latest News

Generic Image
Hawaii taxpayers could receive up to $300 tax refund from state
The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg departs court,...
Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty in tax evasion case
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader
The lightning bolt left behind two holes in the driver's side roof and fried the electrical...
Lightning hits SUV full of on-duty detectives