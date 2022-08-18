Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Miami officer shot pursuing robbery suspect dies days later

Det. Cesar Echaverry, 29, had been with Miami-Dade Police for five years when he was fatally...
Det. Cesar Echaverry, 29, had been with Miami-Dade Police for five years when he was fatally shot on-duty. His friends say he was moving up and planned to get married.(Source: Miami-Dade Police Department via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:41 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said.

Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as he and other officers closed in a suspect wanted for an earlier robbery in nearby Broward County, police said. His family had remained by his side at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving & protecting our community,” Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez tweeted Wednesday evening. “Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside & support the Echaverry family through this difficult time.”

Police said Echavarry and other officers began pursuing a white vehicle involved in an earlier armed robbery when its driver tried to flee, ramming into police vehicles and a civilian vehicle whose three occupants were hospitalized in stable condition.

He then tried to escape on foot, but a confrontation and gunfire ensued. The driver, identified as Jeremy Horton, 32, of Acworth, Georgia, was shot and died at the scene.

Horton had been stopped in South Florida on Aug. 8 and cited for having no proof of insurance and driving with an expired tag and a suspended Georgia driver’s license, according to Golden Beach Police Chief Rudy Herbello.

Echaverry had been with Miami-Dade Police for five years, and was assigned to the department’s robbery intervention detail. His friends told the Miami Herald he was moving up and planned to get married.

Monday’s shooting wasn’t his first brush with death, the newspaper reported. As a rookie in March 2018, Echaverry was a passenger in a police vehicle that rammed into another car, killing its 45-year-old driver.

The computer on the police vehicle showed Officer John Song was driving at 78 mph in a 40 mph zone a second before the crash. Both officers were airlifted to a hospital. In May a jury acquitted Song of vehicular homicide and reckless driving. The Herald reported that Echaverry testified that he couldn’t remember the moments leading up to the crash.

“We’ll never forget Officer Echaverry’s bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother,” Ramirez tweeted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Health Department inspectors ordered a Pearl City eatery to close immediately after...
State inspectors close Pearl City eatery with rodent infestation
Investigators said two male suspects took cash from the victim and attempted to take her...
Police turn up ‘conflicting information’ as they investigate alleged kidnapping attempt
It's at least the third time in a matter of weeks a locally-owned shop was intentionally set on...
Arson probe underway after another Honolulu business goes up in flames
A Texas visitor claims she got ripped off by an online travel company in Hawaii.
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
Police say 43-year-old Oscar Kanoa was taken into custody Sunday afternoon in the Halawa area.
Suspect charged in brutal domestic abuse case

Latest News

The investigation is also looking at insider contract deals.
Airport theft probe exposes possible wider public corruption scheme
Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary Donald Remy (left with lei and aloha shirt) is on a Pacific...
Top VA official makes Hawaii visit to underscore commitment to vets, facilities upgrades
Tests were conducted Saturday morning.
Despite long lines to vote on Maui, election officials say no major changes planned for November
Investigation into thefts at Honolulu airport leads to suspicions about potential insider...
Honolulu airport theft probe leads to suspicion of potential insider contracting