HPD investigating apparent robbery at a Kahaluu convenience store

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police were called out to an apparent robbery at a convenience store in Kahaluu Thursday.

Officers taped off the perimeter around the Hygienic Market before 10 a.m.

Police say a man went in to the store and allegedly brandished a gun. He ran off with with a small item before later being captured and arrested in Kaneohe.

Police are still investigating the case, but there were no immediate reports of shots being fired, or any injuries.

This story may be updated.

