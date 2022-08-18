Tributes
Hawaii taxpayers could receive up to $300 tax refund from state

Your top local stories for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:43 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As inflation takes its toll, the state is working to distribute up to $300 in tax refunds to Hawaii taxpayers.

The state said those checks will be directly deposited into bank accounts starting the first week of September. Officials said paper checks may not arrive until October.

Taxpayers earning less than $100,000 a year or couples earning less than $200,000 annually will receive $300. While those making over $100,000 will get a $100 tax refund.

Gov. David Ige said distributing tax refunds is one of his top priorities as he wraps up his time in office.

“We are really focused on your tax rebates, we are working to get them out as soon as possible” Ige said.

As long as you’ve filed your income tax return, Hawaii taxpayers are all set to get the extra cash.

If you’ve moved recently, make sure you update your address by going to the Hawaii Tax Online website.

For more information on Hawaii tax refunds, click here.

Latest News

