Hawaii advances in the Little League World Series via 11-1 rout of Washington

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu little league team swung their way into the next round of the 2022 little league world series.

The boys downed Washington 11-1 Wednesday tonight in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Notching a whopping 6 hits to send 11 runners home, en route to a mercy rule win over Bonney Lake, Washington.

“Washington played a great game today.” Player Esaiah Wong told Hawaii News Now.

But Hawaii played better, using their ‘WE>ME’ slogan to play complementary baseball, firing on all cylinders in all phases in the game.

Starting pitcher Cohon Sakamoto struck out six hitters in three innings on the mound, while also driving in the first two runs of the night at the plate.

“We play New York next, another great team.” Coach Willis Kato said. “There’s no easy games in this tournament that’s for sure, but one game at a time, you know, I mean we’re definitely happy we won tonight.”

The team was also down one coach with manager Gerald Oda out with covid, but the team stuck together and the results speak for themselves.

“We always have each other’s back’s, so that always makes it a little easier at the plate.” Player Cohen Sakamoto said. “It’s really that and the cheering is really good.”

While also remembering who they’re playing for.

“We are very grateful for this opportunity being able to represent the 808 state in front of the world, you know.” Player Jaron Landcaster said. “I’d like to give a shout out to all of our supporters for sending us love and support and you know we’re here to try and bring home a title back to the 808 state.”

First pitch against New York is set for Friday at 1:00 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.