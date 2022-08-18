Forecast: Stronger winds building for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drier than normal trade wind pattern will return Thursday night and hold through the weekend, with moderate to locally breezy conditions prevailing. Showers will continue to favor windward areas Thursday morning, with spotty shower for some leeward and interior locales Thursday afternoon. Lingering instability over the Big Island could allow for the development of a thunderstorm or two Thursday afternoon as well. A disturbance will bring some deeper moisture and an increase in trade wind showers during the first half of next week, while the trades gradually ease into the light to moderate range.

A new, long-period south swell is expected to arrive late Friday night. Modest, choppy surf will return along east facing shores this weekend into early next week. A slight boost in surf heights along exposed north facing shores is due today through this weekend. Models show a slightly larger and longer period northwest swell arriving early next week.

