Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Fatalities reported after 2 planes collide in California

The collision happened at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.
The collision happened at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:30 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Multiple fatalities have been reported after two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport.

The collision happened at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.

The Federal Aviation Administration says there were two people aboard a twin-engine Cessna 340 and only the pilot aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the crash.

It was not immediately clear whether any of them survived.

The pilots were on their final approaches to the airport when the collision occurred.

No one on the ground was injured.

Watsonville is about 100 miles south of San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Health Department inspectors ordered a Pearl City eatery to close immediately after...
State inspectors close Pearl City eatery with rodent infestation
The investigation is also looking at insider contract deals.
Airport theft probe that’s netted at least 7 arrests exposes possible public corruption scheme
She was last seen in the Pahoa area wearing a light brown t-shirt, black and camouflaged...
Hawaii Island police locate woman who escaped from custody
A Texas visitor claims she got ripped off by an online travel company in Hawaii.
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
It's at least the third time in a matter of weeks a locally-owned shop was intentionally set on...
Arson probe underway after another Honolulu business goes up in flames

Latest News

Climate-induced wildfires.
Despite severe weather events, poll finds fewer Americans concerned about climate change
Nicolas Escobar enjoys the great outdoors. When the 30-year-old isn’t working at Tikis Grill &...
It’s hard enough to hike Koko Crater stairs once. Imagine making 37 trips — in a row
FILE - Young Thug performs on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Aug. 1, 2021, at...
Atlanta rapper Young Thug again denied bond in criminal case
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Jacksonville...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million