Despite long lines to vote on Maui, election officials say no major changes planned for November

Officials say primary election day in Hawaii had a few hiccups, but otherwise went smoothly and they're not planning to change too many procedures for the general election in November.

While Honolulu’s voting service centers ushered people in and out quickly on election day, Maui did have long lines. Poll workers in Wailuku said they were understaffed and suffered hours of abuse from angry voters.

Hawaii Republican Party Chair Lynn Finnegan said many GOP voters opted for ballot drop-off or in-person voting.

She’d like to see more places for that.

“I think there’s a group of people in the Republican party and outside of the Republican party that really want to trust and have that face-to-face with people and know that a human person is handling their ballot,” she said.

But Rex Quidilla, city elections administrator, said there won’t be added voter service centers for the general election. “We will be making minor, behind-the-scenes changes,” he said.

Added state Chief Elections Officer Scott Nago: “Election ran pretty smooth.”

“There were reports of long lines at the border service centers on Maui in particular. But all in all, I think it was a smooth running election,” he said.

Nago added there should be plenty of access for voters, and says that wasn’t the reason for lower turnout.

“People have 10 days or two weeks to vote in voters in person,” Nago told Hawaii News Now. “Everybody gets a ballot, there are drop boxes all over the state that they can drop their ballot off to. They can also mail it in.”

Nago said the Office of Elections was busy the past few days with six recount races, one of which was determined by 5 votes. He said about 2,000 ballots were not included in the recount.

“The law says we have to cut off and determine the recount by the next day,” Nago said.

He said that’s why the last-minute ballots with discrepancies were not included in the second counts. He said his office will be ready for the expected increase in turnout in the general election.

