Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by truck in Pearl City

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a bicyclist is in critical condition Thursday morning after he was struck by a truck in Pearl City.

Officials said the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Lehua Avenue.

EMS said the man, believed to be in his 20s to 30s, suffered extensive injuries. He was treated and transported by paramedics to a nearby hospital.

Police closed a portion of the highway as an investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

