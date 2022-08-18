Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by truck in Pearl City

Officials said the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway...
Officials said the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Lehua Avenue.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:29 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a bicyclist is in critical condition Thursday morning after he was struck by a truck in Pearl City.

Officials said the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Lehua Avenue.

EMS said the man, believed to be in his 20s to 30s, suffered extensive injuries. He was treated and transported by paramedics to a nearby hospital.

Police closed a portion of the highway as an investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Health Department inspectors ordered a Pearl City eatery to close immediately after...
State inspectors close Pearl City eatery with rodent infestation
The investigation is also looking at insider contract deals.
Airport theft probe exposes possible wider public corruption scheme
She was last seen in the Pahoa area wearing a light brown t-shirt, black and camouflaged...
Hawaii Island police locate woman who escaped from custody
A Texas visitor claims she got ripped off by an online travel company in Hawaii.
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
It's at least the third time in a matter of weeks a locally-owned shop was intentionally set on...
Arson probe underway after another Honolulu business goes up in flames

Latest News

The investigation is also looking at insider contract deals.
Airport theft probe that’s netted at least 7 arrests exposes possible public corruption scheme
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
Hawaii reports 2 additional cases of monkeypox, bringing total in ongoing outbreak to 18
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 18, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 18, 2022
Climate-induced wildfires.
Amid severe weather, poll finds fewer Americans are concerned about climate change