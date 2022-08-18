Amid severe weather, poll finds fewer Americans are concerned about climate change

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - How much of an impact do you feel you have on climate change?

A new survey conducted by the Associated Press and the National Opinion Research Center shows 35% of U.S. adults say they are “extremely” or “very” concerned about how climate change will impact them.

That’s down from 44% just three years ago.

Furthermore, just about 50% of the people surveyed feel their actions have any effect on the problem.

”I don’t believe it is something we have caused,” said Randy Campbell, a first time Waikiki visitor from Louisiana.

Many climate scientists say those sentiments are somewhat concerning but not all that surprising especially given the other daily worries many Americans have in their lives: the rising cost of food, fuel and just about everything else.

The poll also finds that around two-thirds of those questioned say the government and large corporations are at fault and need to do the most to reverse climate change.

”Big businesses have a part in this too and I feel like they should step up and be a part of this change,” said Erika Rivera, who was visiting Hawaii from California. “It can’t just be the individuals who are doing it, it has to be everyone around this world or eles our future generations will suffer.”

This survey was taken prior to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act on Friday that invests around $375 billion in climate strategies over the next decade.

The bill provides rebates and tax incentives for many Americans to make changes like upgrading to energy efficient appliances and converting to solar power.

According to the poll, 6 out of 10 Americans say they have reduced their driving, use of heat or air conditioning and bought recycled products rather than new ones. And, about 75% say they are using energy efficient appliances.

