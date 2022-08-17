Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

WATCH: 77-year-old singer’s impromptu performance at Goodwill goes viral

An impromptu karaoke concert at Hamilton Goodwill goes viral.
By Jared Goffinet and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An impromptu concert at an Ohio Goodwill featuring an elderly singer has gone viral.

Diana Garvin travels to nursing homes to sing to residents. Recently, her karaoke machine broke, so she went looking for a new one.

That’s when the 77-year-old ended up at the Goodwill in Hamilton on Aug. 8.

She reportedly found a karaoke machine on the shelf and wasted no time picking up the mic, entertaining customers like John Schuerfranz.

Schuerfranz told WXIX he got his phone out and started recording Garvin’s musical performance.

“All of a sudden, I heard this angel singing over in electronics, and I thought, ‘Well, I got to go over and see what this is,’” Schuerfranz said. “Sure enough, she was over there with her karaoke machine and singing ‘He’s got the whole world in his hands.’ I thought, ‘I got to share this with the world.’”

The video currently has more than 34,000 views on Facebook.

“I just love music,” Garvin said. “I don’t do it perfectly. I just love music and I love people. I have my own special way of talking to people.”

Garvin said she was going to buy the karaoke machine, but someone beat her to it.

“Another customer purchased it and gave it to Garvin free of charge,” said Michael Flannery, with the Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries.

Garvin said she would now be able to entertain her nursing home friends on karaoke night once again.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 43-year-old Oscar Kanoa was taken into custody Sunday afternoon in the Halawa area.
Suspect charged in brutal domestic abuse case; bail set at $2M
Investigators with the Attorney General's office raided the airport baseyard last year, leading...
After 4th state worker arrested, probe into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard broadens
According to the personal finance website Wallethub, Hawaii is the 40th best state to live in...
Lucky we live Hawaii? According to a new analysis, not so much
Shipman/Haena Beach (FILE)
Search ends for 14-year-old swept out to sea off Puna
Air Force 2 landed on Kauai Monday afternoon.
Vice President Kamala Harris lands on Kauai for vacation, sources say

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Kelly is accused of enticing minors for sex, producing child pornography and...
R Kelly jury picked in child pornography, trial-fixing case
AK PRIMARY DAY
AK PRIMARY DAY
FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states to get less Colorado River water, officials announce
Police say 43-year-old Oscar Kanoa was taken into custody Sunday afternoon in the Halawa area.
Suspect charged in brutal domestic abuse case; bail set at $2M