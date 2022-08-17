A trap on Maui intended for feral cats, mongoose turns up unexpected capture

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A live skunk was captured on Maui in the Kanahā Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary Monday morning.

The DLNR said it was found in a trap initially set to catch feral cats and mongoose.

Officials don’t know where the skunk came from, though in January last year, a skunk sighting was reported near Maui’s Costco gas station, which is near the sanctuary.

Traps were set after that sighing, but no skunk was ever caught.

This latest skunk captured was euthanized and turned over the Hawai`i Department of Agriculture. It is being tested for rabies.

Though illegal in Hawaii (with the exception of a permit for research and zoo displays), skunks have been spotted by stevedores at Honolulu Harbor several times. There was also another sighting at the Kahului Harbor in December 2020, and a capture at a trucking company in August 2018.

None of the previously captured skunks have tested positive for rabies.

The animals pose a high risk to Hawaii’s ecosystem and native animals.

“While plant quarantine inspectors conduct inspection of agricultural material transported from the U.S. Mainland, they are not authorized to conduct routine inspections of shipping containers of other types of goods,” said Phyllis Shimabukuro-Geiser, chairperson of the Hawai`i Board of Agriculture. “We appreciate the assistance of the DLNR, stevedores and the public for keeping an eye out for skunks as well as all other illegal and invasive animals that may hitchhike on cargo.”

If you see an illegal or invasive animal, you’re asked to call the state’s toll-free Pest Hotline at 643-PEST (7378).

