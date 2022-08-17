Tributes
State inspectors close Pearl City eatery for longstanding rodent infestation

State Health Department inspectors ordered a Pearl City eatery to close immediately after failing to address a longstanding rodent infestation that was contaminating food.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:43 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State Health Department inspectors ordered a Pearl City eatery to close immediately after failing to address a longstanding rodent infestation that was contaminating food.

The House of Dragon Chop Suey, at 850 Kamehameha Highway, was ordered to close Aug. 10 and can’t reopen until the violations are addressed. The state said multiple Health Department inspections ― on March 10, April 20, May 24, June 15 and finally Aug. 10 ― all found the presence of rodents and rodent-contaminated food.

A follow-up inspection will be scheduled when the eatery has addressed the problems.

To see more state restaurant inspections, click here.

