Authorities search for woman who escaped from police custody

She was last seen in the Pahoa area wearing a light brown t-shirt, black and camouflaged colored leggings, and barefoot.(Hawaii Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:20 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawai’i Island police are asking for help to locate a woman who escaped from police custody.

Authorities said 34-year-old Jenna Martin escaped around 6 p.m. on Monday. There was no word on why she was in custody.

Martin is described as about 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing at 130 to 140 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the Pahoa area wearing a light brown t-shirt, black and camouflaged colored leggings, and barefoot.

If you see her, call 911.

