Residents evacuated at Makakilo apartment as officials respond to apparent fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents at an apartment complex in Makakilo were evacuated early Wednesday morning because of an apparent fire inside one of the units.

Honolulu firefighters and police responded to the scene at around 3:15 a.m. near Makakilo Drive.

One of the people who live inside the unit that fire crews are working inside of told HNN she thinks it could be some kind of electrical fire but isn’t sure.

Meanwhile, another resident said she woke up to the fire department knocking on her door telling her to get out.

The area is currently congested in the parking lot with several HPD and HFD units at the scene. Folks are still waiting to get back inside their homes and are awaiting further instructions from authorities.

There has been no reports of any injuries.

Officials have not released any further details as an investigation continues.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

