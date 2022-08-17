Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Recount results are in ... and the closest primary election race was won by just 5 votes

Most Hawaii voters submitted their ballots ahead of Saturday’s primary election, but some are...
Most Hawaii voters submitted their ballots ahead of Saturday’s primary election, but some are waiting until the last-minute ― voting in person or dropping off their ballots.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:30 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Office of Elections has completed recounts of six close races from Saturday’s primary election.

But in the end, none of the outcomes changed.

Oahu’s closest race is for State House District 35, which represents Waipahu and Waikele.

The margin is now just five votes ― and after the recount Cory Chun remains on top. The Democrat will face off against the Republican winner in the general election.

[Get the full election results by clicking here.]

Meanwhile, the Republican race for South Maui’s House District 11 is still separated by 21 votes.

The other recounted races are:

  • In the Republican race for House District 45, Tiana Wilbur won by eight votes.
  • In the Republican race for House District 11, Shekinah Cantere won by 21 votes.
  • In the Republican race for Senate District 24, Antoinette Fernandez won by 42 votes.
  • In the Kauai County Council race, Luke Evslin and Bernard Carvalho were the top vote-getters.
Caption

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 43-year-old Oscar Kanoa was taken into custody Sunday afternoon in the Halawa area.
Suspect charged in brutal domestic abuse case
Investigators with the Attorney General's office raided the airport baseyard last year, leading...
After 4th state worker arrested, probe into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard broadens
According to the personal finance website Wallethub, Hawaii is the 40th best state to live in...
Lucky we live Hawaii? According to a new analysis, not so much
Investigators said two male suspects took cash from the victim and attempted to take her...
Police turn up ‘conflicting information’ as they investigate alleged kidnapping attempt
Shipman/Haena Beach (FILE)
Search ends for 14-year-old swept out to sea off Puna

Latest News

The skunk was found in a trap near the Kanahā Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary Monday morning.
A trap on Maui intended for feral cats, mongoose turns up unexpected capture
Brian McKeague.
Shooting suspect arrested trying to flee island at Kahului airport
Body cam video from Ofc. Corey Morgan arresting Souriya Xoumanivong
Officers suspected in brutality case retain attorneys ahead of anticipated federal charges
HNN
Officers suspected in brutality case retain attorneys ahead of anticipated federal charges
Donor breastmilk helps moms struggling with breastfeeding
New source of donated breastmilk in Hawaii offers important lifeline to babies