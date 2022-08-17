Recount results are in ... and the closest primary election race was won by just 5 votes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Office of Elections has completed recounts of six close races from Saturday’s primary election.

But in the end, none of the outcomes changed.

Oahu’s closest race is for State House District 35, which represents Waipahu and Waikele.

The margin is now just five votes ― and after the recount Cory Chun remains on top. The Democrat will face off against the Republican winner in the general election.

Meanwhile, the Republican race for South Maui’s House District 11 is still separated by 21 votes.

The other recounted races are:

In the Republican race for House District 45, Tiana Wilbur won by eight votes.

In the Republican race for House District 11, Shekinah Cantere won by 21 votes.

In the Republican race for Senate District 24, Antoinette Fernandez won by 42 votes.

In the Kauai County Council race, Luke Evslin and Bernard Carvalho were the top vote-getters.

