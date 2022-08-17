Rainbow Warriors football close out training camp as season opener inches closer

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team closed out fall training camp on Tuesday as they begin preparations for their season opener against Vanderbilt.

“They’re in a good spot right now you know you just never know how the team’s going to react to adversity when it first hits them in a game.” Head coach Timmy Chang told reporters.

The Rainbow Warriors held their final practice of Fall training camp bright and early Tuesday morning, using it as a ‘mock game’, simulating arrival times, warm ups and pregame traditions so when August 27th comes around they’ll be ready.

“For them not to be surprised on the first game.” Coach Chang said. “For us being together, what we’re doing, when we take the field, how we take the field, get ready and prepared for our first game.”

With camp in the rear view mirror, the team now shifts into Vanderbilt prep, splitting the roster into the travel and scout team, while solidifying a depth chart that coach Chang says is constantly moving.

“This will just be an ongoing process every week as we go through, but we’re trying to get all of our guys to the race on Saturday.” Coach Chang said.

The spot on everyone’s mind is the quarterback and with no official starter named yet, incumbent gunslinger Brayden Schager is confident he can lead the ‘Bows this season.

“I think I’ve always been confident, even from last year.” Brayden Schager said. “I think that’s just the thing you’ve got to have as a quarterback is confidence and I’ve just continued to have that all the way through fall camp and the confidence that I’m going to be the guy and I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing and continue to be a leader in there.”

And for the rest of the squad, the work doesn’t stop.

“The focus has to change to a higher level.” Edge rusher Jonah Kahahawai-Welch said. “Notch it up a little more because as we get closer your keys, your assignments, your alignments all those things have to be to a T in order for us to be successful on Saturday.”

Kick off against Vandy is set for August 27th.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.