Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Man accused of harassing Massachusetts family with chainsaw on Maui

Hawaii is expanding monkeypox vaccination eligibility after reporting four additional cases.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:54 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police on Monday arrested a man accused of harassing a family from Massachusetts with a chainsaw.

Authorities said the suspect, 35-year-old Keaka Paleka, struck the family’s SUV with a chainsaw as they tried to leave Kamaole Beach Park III.

Police later found Paleka at the Kihei Boat Ramp and arrested him for first-degree criminal property damage and first-degree terroristic threatening.

His bail has been set at $27,000.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Health Department inspectors ordered a Pearl City eatery to close immediately after...
State inspectors close Pearl City eatery with rodent infestation
Investigators said two male suspects took cash from the victim and attempted to take her...
Police turn up ‘conflicting information’ as they investigate alleged kidnapping attempt
Police say 43-year-old Oscar Kanoa was taken into custody Sunday afternoon in the Halawa area.
Suspect charged in brutal domestic abuse case
Investigators with the Attorney General's office raided the airport baseyard last year, leading...
After 4th state worker arrested, probe into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard broadens
It's at least the third time in a matter of weeks a locally-owned shop was intentionally set on...
Arson probe underway after another Honolulu business goes up in flames

Latest News

“The Points Guy” is releasing its sixth annual Best Airlines report.
New 'best airlines' report to help consumers book their next getaway
A $20,000 reward is being offered for tips in the case.
EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Kauai Humane Society discuses bizarre break-in
The state’s COVID figures don’t include positive from at-home tests, so the real number is...
Hawaii reports 13 COVID deaths, nearly 2,700 cases in past week
The law firm, Just Well Law organized a meeting tonight for residents to share their stories at...
Those impacted by Red Hill water crisis plead for more ‘proactive’ help from Navy