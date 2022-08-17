Man accused of harassing Massachusetts family with chainsaw on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police on Monday arrested a man accused of harassing a family from Massachusetts with a chainsaw.

Authorities said the suspect, 35-year-old Keaka Paleka, struck the family’s SUV with a chainsaw as they tried to leave Kamaole Beach Park III.

Police later found Paleka at the Kihei Boat Ramp and arrested him for first-degree criminal property damage and first-degree terroristic threatening.

His bail has been set at $27,000.

This story will be updated.

