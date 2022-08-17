Tributes
Maui man arrested for allegedly firing AR-15 at house, leading police on chase

Your top local stories for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:42 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police arrested a man accused of firing multiple rounds from an AR-15 at a home in Haiku on Monday afternoon.

Authorities said Shawn Medeiros, 55, allegedly shot at the residence at around 1:35 p.m. before fleeing the area in a white BMW SUV.

Investigators said a 55-year-old woman who lives at the home was not there at the time of the incident. Officers said they found 17 shell casings on the ground.

Roughly four hours later, police said they discovered the suspected vehicle on Crater Road in Kula. Officials attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused, resulting in a pursuit from Crater Road through various side streets in Makawao town.

MPD said the car chase ended at Medeiros’s home in Kula. Officials said he tried to run away but was taken into custody before he could enter his residence.

During the pursuit, police said Medeiros struck another vehicle’s front bumper and caused an MPD patrol vehicle to crash into the rear of his car after abruptly stopping in front of his house.

Authorities said there were no injuries reported from the incident.

At Medeiros’s home, police said they found over 400 cartridges of .223 caliber ammunition.

The Kula man faces 13 charges, including attempted murder.

This story may be updated.

