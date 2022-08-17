Long lines, excited students and way too much luggage: It’s move-in week at UH-Manoa!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii-Manoa isn’t back in session until Monday,

But the campus is already busy this week as about 3,500 students move into dorms.

Angelina Fernandezees, an incoming UH freshman from California, was among those moving in Tuesday.

“It’s really interesting to kind of be in a new scenario and learn about the culture out here,” she said. “The move in was a lot, but we were able to just walk up and get our key and the dorms are really nice.”

However, making it to the dorms wasn’t easy for everyone as some spent the morning waiting in traffic and there was a heavy backup just before the University Avenue off-ramp.

“It’s a little crazy,” said Owen Powell, who’s moving to Hawaii from New Mexico.

“Basically, we were in line for like an hour.”

This fall, UH campus activity is going to be reminiscent of pre-COVID days with more than 90% of students taking classes in person. While masks are still required, most activities will be back in full force.

“I missed like half of my high school due to the whole COVID thing because New Mexico was pretty strict on it too,” Powell said. “Here’s actually a little more strict than New Mexico, but it feels good being able to see people, see people’s faces. I know we still have to wear masks ... but it’s just nice to be around people.”

Another move-in day is scheduled for Friday.

And starting Monday, the real work begins with in-person instruction.

“We are so excited to welcome these incoming haumana or students and their ohana who are joining us here,” said UH spokesperson Moanikeala Nabarro. “This really marks a special milestone ― marking the beginning for many of them for their on-campus experience here at UH Manoa.”

